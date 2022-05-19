Today host Hoda Kotb “wants love again” after her split from fiancé Joel Schiffman, an insider tells Closer exclusively. “It will happen.”

“Hoda can adjust easily,” the source continues. “She’s happy in a relationship or being single. She likes having a partner in crime, dinner dates, weekend getaways, things like that, but coming home and not having to answer to anyone has its advantages.”

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

The television personality first announced her split from the financier during a January 31 episode of Today. Despite their breakup after eight years together, Hoda, 57, has not given up on finding The One.

“I know Hoda gets asked out, she’s attractive and a lot of fun, but I don’t believe she’s been on any official dates,” the insider adds. “She said herself that her heart is open.”

While the Dateline anchor may be ready to look for love again, she and her former flame are dedicated to coparenting their two daughters, Haley Joy and Hope Catherine, whom they welcomed via adoption during their relationship. Spending time with the ones she loves the most has always been important for Hoda, especially after this huge life change.

“Hoda doesn’t drop her girlfriends when she gets into relationships, but she does enjoy having more time to see friends or chat on the phone with girlfriends,” the source explains. “She loves taking her daughters on outings and once they’re asleep she’ll grab a book and hop in her favorite chair. That’s heaven for her.”

When Hoda first made the announcement that she and Joel, 64, were no longer together, she shared that they came to the realization that they were “better as friends and parents” than romantic partners. An insider told Closer at the time that the pair “didn’t overcomplicate things” and “told the girls that daddy was going to live in his own house.”

The former couple previously announced their engagement in November 2019 and decided to postpone their October 2020 wedding due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The broadcaster gave a wedding update on the hit NBC program in July 2021, sharing that the pair were “trying to make sure that everyone can travel.”

“Feelings change, life takes different paths, and they’re both OK with that,” the source revealed about their split. “What they had was special and they look forward to raising their girls. There’s not a lot of drama behind this breakup.”