Hoda Kotb did not shy away from sharing Today costar Jenna Bush Hager’s most annoying habit.

“We don’t like to look for the flaws, however, if you’re asking, it’s also one of her plusses — she’s wildly competitive,” Hoda, 59, told Entertainment Tonight on April 11. “And even when she doesn’t win, she’s pretending like she won.”

Jenna, 42, agreed that she is always down for a little friendly competition both on the show and at home.

“I am competitive. I’m actually working on my sportsmanship … just trying to make sure I’m a better sport,” the Sisters First author told the outlet.

In addition to opening up about her competitive nature, Jenna candidly revealed that she has thrown out artwork that her kids made. The TV personality shares children Mila, 10, Poppy, 8, and Hal, 4, with her husband, Henry Hager.

“It made me feel bad,” she confessed. “I felt like I needed to stop doing that because they know.”

Hoda and Jenna’s brutal honesty has been an aspect of the show that fans have admired over the years. The cohosting duo recently celebrated the five-year anniversary of working alongside each other on Today With Hoda & Jenna. They took a trip to New Orleans in honor of their big milestone.

“It feels like it was yesterday, and it feels so profound,” Jenna reflected on the achievement during an episode of Today on April 8. “To get to sit next to somebody that exudes joy, no matter what you have going on. You greet me with a smile every single day, and I know it’s not always easy. In fact, it’s probably not easy at all.”

Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Empire State Realty Trust

“We started off as colleagues/friends. We didn’t really know each other. Over the five years, [we’ve developed] such a deep understanding of the other’s soul and purpose. We have traveled down these roads together,” Hoda added.

The cohosting duo have been through a lot together, strengthening their friendship over the years.

“A lot of times, friendships don’t grow — not ours. Ours is every day, it’s something different, something new, something we’re learning,” the Hope Is a Rainbow author continued. “You’ve led me down a path, because of people you knew in your life and people who are healers, who’ve helped heal me. It’s all meant to be. This is all meant to be!”