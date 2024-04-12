Hoda Kotb made her return to Today’s studio in New York City on Friday, April 12. After a fun trip to New Orleans with Jenna Bush Hager, the broadcaster was reunited with her morning crew.

Hoda, 59, sat next to Savannah Guthrie at the news desk at the top of the hour. Craig Melvin joined them for the trio’s usual reporting segment. Al Roker joined them later on to deliver the weather forecast.

The episode came one day after Hoda and Jenna, 42, celebrated the fifth anniversary of Today With Hoda & Jenna in New Orleans. They brought viewers along as they explored the area, grabbed drinks, took a dance class and engaged in more fun activities.

Hoda was all smiles during her return to the Big Apple on Today. Carson Daly appeared for the show’s regular pop culture segment, as Hoda, Savannah, 52, Craig, 44, and Al, 69, sat next to him on the couch. The cohosts discussed the shocking breakup between The Golden Bachelor stars Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist.

The former couple got married in a televised ceremony in January after falling in love on the ABC show. They announced the news of their split on Good Morning America on Friday morning.

“Theresa and I have had a number of heart-to-heart conversations, and we’ve looked closely at our situation, our living situation and so forth, and we’ve kind of come to the conclusion mutually that it’s probably time for us to dissolve our marriage,” Gerry, 72, said during a joint interview with Theresa.

“We have received so much love and support from so many people who watch the Golden Bachelor and I don’t think we can tell you how many people told us it gave them so much hope,” Theresa added. “We want none of that to change for anybody.”

Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Empire State Realty Trust

While the hosts were visibly sad to hear the news of the couple’s split, they couldn’t help but point out how “quick” the relationship ran its course. “Who would have seen that coming?” Al shouted during the segment.

Carson, 50, mentioned that the inaugural season of The Golden Bachelorette is in the works. “This just goes to show old people to be just as stupid,” Al said, to which Carson responded, “Well you said it, Al. So poignant on the heels of a breakup. Thanks, Uncle Al.”