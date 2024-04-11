Hoda Kotb has not been on location in the Today studio in New York City with the rest of her costars. Instead, she has been having a fabulous time in New Orleans.

Why Is Hoda Kotb in New Orleans?

Hoda headed down to New Orleans to celebrate the fifth anniversary of Today With Hoda & Jenna during the second week of April 2024. The cohosting duo recorded several segments while walking around town, hitting up local bars and having an absolute blast.

In a video shared to Hoda’s Instagram account, she and Jenna wore feathered headpieces as they performed a burlesque dance routine in a dance studio. At one point in the clip, Jenna jumped out of a fake cake with a frilly costume on.

The pair took their dance moves onto a train while heading to their next destination. “Party train to New Orleans!!!” Hoda captioned another Instagram video.

“I’ve never wanted to hang out with y’all more than right now!!!!” one person commented on the fun video.

Hoda and Jenna’s trip to New Orleans was first announced back in March. They told viewers that there was no better way to mark five years of broadcasting together than in “one of their favorite cities.”

Hoda and Jenna Lit Up the Empire State Building to Celebrate Their Milestone

Before making the trip to New Orleans, Hoda and Jenna had the honor of lighting up the Empire State Building in pink and purple to celebrate the show’s anniversary. They wore coordinating pink and purple outfits for the occasion and could not wipe the smiles off of their faces.

Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Empire State Realty Trust

“It feels so profound to sit next to somebody who exudes joy no matter what you have going on,” Jenna said during an episode of the show earlier that day.

“We’re an us, which is big,” Hoda replied with tears welling in her eyes.

“A lot of times friendships don’t grow. … Not ours. Every day it’s something different,” Hoda, who is a mom to daughters Haley and Hope, added.

While Hoda has been away in New Orleans for Today With Hoda & Jenna, Savannah Guthrie has been holding down the fort back at the show’s studio in New York. The Mostly What God Does author was joined by Craig Melvin and Sheinelle Jones at the news desk in the Big Apple amid Hoda’s travels.

“As someone put it a few minutes ago, ‘beignets’ and ‘booze’ … on ‘Bourbon Street,’” Craig jokingly said about Hoda’s whereabouts.