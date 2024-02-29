After returning to NBC’s Today on Tuesday, February 27, following a long absence for a much-deserved family vacation, Craig Melvin couldn’t wait to show his support for Savannah Guthrie and her new faith-centered book, Mostly What God Does: Reflections on Seeking and Finding His Love Everywhere.

Craig, 44, shared an Instagram photo alongside Savannah, 52, on Wednesday, February 28, as they attended an event at Connecticut’s The Congregational Church of New Canaan for her best-selling read.

“A wonderful night talking about all the good that God does. It was truly a joy to chat with my dear friend @savannahguthrie about her personal and touching new book, #mostlywhatgoddoes, now a #1 New York Times Bestseller! Congratulations on this huge accomplishment and the conversations you’ve started,” the Today anchor wrote in the caption while including photos of the pair seated in the altar area leading a discussion.

“Thank you to The Congregational Church of New Canaan and everyone who came out on a rainy winter night,” he added.

Fans loved the post as well as the bond between the morning show personalities. “Endearing picture. A spiritual brother and sister photo. Nothing like the bond of discovering the love of Jesus with others,” one follower commented, while another added, “I love you guys. Truly the best.” One fan gushed, “Today show is great but God is smiling now saying job well done don’t stop – what a beautiful post.”

In explaining why she wrote the book, Savannah said how faith is so important to her. “It’s the thing I care most about. It’s the thing I’m most exhilarated by and challenged by and interested in,” she told Parade on February 20.

She added “And I just felt like I had something good I wanted to say about God and I wanted to share it and surprisingly, I somehow was not afraid to and I think God is the reason for that.”

Craig’s string of absences left Today viewers concerned about his whereabouts, especially when he missed the launch of Savannah’s book on February 20. He was also absent from social media as fans grew concerned.

Courtesy of Craig Melvin/Instagram

The South Carolina native finally lifted the lid on where he was in a February 21 Instagram post, showing him holding Savannah’s book while lounging on a beach chair in front of a turquoise sea.

“Out of the office and been off the grid for a few and missed the celebration of faith,” Craig captioned the snapshot, adding, “Reading the deeply personal book my dear friend @savannahguthrie wrote about God’s abundant and omnipresent love. Proud. Just so proud. Worth a read for sure. Happy it’s sparked so many conversations. Back to reading and doing very little.”

While it was Craig’s first revelation about his whereabouts, his wife, Lindsay Czarniak, had been sharing photos of the family’s Caribbean vacation along with their kids, Delano and Sybil.