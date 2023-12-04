Hoda Kotb Decorates Home for Christmas With Daughters [Photos]

Hoda Kotb Decorates Her Home for the Holidays With the Help of Daughters Haley and Hope [Photos]

Hoda Kotb and her little ones are decking the halls! The Today host and her two daughters, Haley and Hope, had a blast while decorating their home for the holidays.

Hoda, 59, captured the cutest photos of Haley, 6, and Hope, 4, as they helped her hang ornaments on their Christmas tree this year. Absent from the Instagram photos was her ex-fiancé, Joel Schiffman, with whom she shares the girls.

The former couple, who split in January 2022, have recently sparked reconciliation rumors after spending Halloween together in New York City in October.

“She realized there really isn’t anyone better for her than Joel,” an insider told Closer in November. “Hoda’s hopeful that things are moving in the right direction. Her friends think there’s chemistry between them and Hoda’s privately confided that he’ll always be The One.”

Scroll below to see photos of Hoda’s Christmas decor.