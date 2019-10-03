Too cute! Hillary Clinton and Chelsea Clinton were all smiles as they were spotted in New York City following their appearance on The View. The mother-daughter duo paid a visit to the daytime talk show to chat about their new book, The Book of Gutsy Women: Favorite Stories of Courage and Resilience.

Chelsea, 39, was first seen arriving at The View ahead of their joint visit on Wednesday, October 2. The global health advocate was glowing as she stepped out of her car wearing a black dress underneath a beige coat. The mom of three tied the look together with a pair of nude heels and wore her long, brunette tresses over her shoulders.

Hillary, on the other hand, looked just as gorgeous as she was spotted leaving The View hours later. The 71-year-old politician — who shares her only child with longtime husband Bill Clinton — looked happier than ever as she donned a white blazer that featured black stripes and a pair of black dress pants. So stylish!

The inspiring twosome joined hosts at the round table to chat about the new book they co-authored. According to the book’s publisher, Simon & Schuster, Hillary and Chelsea’s new book tells the stories of “the gutsy women who have inspired them — women with the courage to stand up to the status quo, ask hard questions, and get the job done.”

In the book, the two ladies highlighted over 100 woman who have inspired them. During a chat with Amy Robach on Good Morning America on October 1, they opened up about their new book and how they eventually chose which stories to tell.

“We’ve been talking about women who have inspired us our whole lives,” Hillary said, before her daughter chimed in. “So many of my earliest memories are my mother talking about women who inspired her,” Chelsea added. “In many ways, it’s just a continuation of what we started over 30 years ago.” Aww!

The mother-daughter pair even gushed about the opportunity to work on another book together. “Oh, it was so much fun. Such a joy. We laugh a lot, as you can tell,” Chelsea said. “It’s just so much fun to continue to learn about my mom and to learn with her and to have created something together.”

We love Hillary and Chelsea so much!

To see pics from their mother-daughter outing at The View, be sure to scroll through the gallery below!