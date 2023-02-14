The HGTV Dream Home sweepstakes are all about giving back! In 2023, the network tapped Brian Patrick Flynn to design a home in Morrison, Colorado, for one lucky winner to live in along with receiving a cash prize. Keep scrolling to learn more about Brian, including details about his spouse, net worth and career.

Who Is Brian Patrick Flynn?

Prior to becoming a leading interior designer on HGTV and Magnolia Network, Brian initially wanted to become a film director. It wasn’t until his friends noticed his incredible eye for design that he realized home renovation was his true calling. The home improvement expert shared many of his refurbishing and decorating projects on social media before catching the eye of Joanna Gaines in 2015.

“We just hit it off,” he told People of his bond with the Fixer Upper host in July 2022. “A few weeks later, we developed the show together and we’ve been friends ever since. I feel super lucky.”

The Mind for Design host was excited to tackle the HGTV Dream Home project after more than five years as a designer on television.

“This year’s HGTV Dream Home is designed around the natural splendor of Morrison, with outdoor space that truly feels like a secluded, spectacular oasis,” he said in a statement in December 2022. “I love to honor the local culture with my design, and this year’s home celebrates the adventure that Colorado is known for.”

Who Is Brian Patrick Flynn’s Spouse, Hollis Smith?

Brian married costume designer, Hollis Smith, in December 2017 after 12 years of dating. The pair wed on a snowy mountain in Antarctica after initially planning to vacation there.

“About three months after paying for it, I started to think that we should get married,” Brian told Harper’s Bazaar in March 2018. “I said to him randomly, ‘How do you feel about us getting married in Antarctica?’”

Courtesy of Hollis Smith/Instagram

The wedding went off without a hitch and the couple celebrated their five-year wedding anniversary in December 2022.

“Five years ago today, we braved the most dangerous, unpredictable and untouched part of planet Earth, Antarctica, to tie the knot on ice floe surrounded by penguins, leopard seals and scientists from all seven continents,” the Florida native wrote on Instagram at the time. “Absolutely the most epic day, not to mention, the most incredible experience of my life [thus far]. Seventeen years together, and countless more, plus new milestones ahead. Happy anniversary, Mister.”

What Is Brian Patrick Flynn’s Net Worth?

Brian has an estimated net worth between $5 million and $7 million, according to multiple reports.