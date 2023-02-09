Mika Kleinschmidt’s Daughter Jade Is a Future Home Design Star! See Photos of Her Only Child

TV personality Mika Kleinschmidt has a mini interior designer on her hands! The 100 Day Dream Home host and her husband, Brian Kleinschmidt, are frequently joined on set by their daughter, Jade. The youngster has already expressed an interest in home renovation and often appears on her mother’s Instagram in adorable family photos.

The real estate agent became a mom in February 2009 when she welcomed Jade with her then-partner. Mika later reconnected with Brian, her former high school classmate, and the pair began dating in 2011. They tied the knot in 2015 and Brian took on the role of being Jade’s “Bonus Dad.”

The Amazing Race alum has been loving fatherhood ever since Jade came into his life. Brian could not be more thankful for the memories he has made with his wife and his stepdaughter.

“Happy Birthday to the best thing that has EVER happened to me!” the construction developer wrote alongside an Instagram carousel of photos dedicated to Jade in February 2020. “Thank you for 11 years of incredible memories… I am honored to be your ‘Bonus Dad.’ I love you more than anything, Jade.”

The first season of Mika and Brian’s HGTV series began airing in 2020 and they became known as one of the network’s most talented teams. The Rock the Block winners are so proud of everything their only child has accomplished, including joining them to help with some of their projects.

“Bring your daughter to work day is the best!” Mika captioned a selfie with her little one in January 2023. “Pretty soon I’ll be Jade’s design assistant.”

During an April 2022 episode of 100 Day Dream Home, Jade helped her parents transform a house by designing several Disney-inspired rooms for their clients. Brian shared a teaser of the magical episode on his Instagram account after its release. Fans took to the comments section to praise the parents for bringing Jade along for the fun-filled project.

“Great episode! I love this house. Add Disney to the mix…awesome!” one fan commented. “It is always great to see Jade. Mika and Brian, you guys are phenomenal!”

In addition to expressing an interest in design and renovation, Jade loves being active. She is on a rowing team, another skill she inherited from her mom. Her parents always show up to watch her race and cheer her on from the sidelines.

Keep scrolling to see the cutest photos of Mika’s daughter, Jade.