Work it, girl! Heidi Klum stepped out in her typical supermodel fashion as she attended the 2019 amfAR Gala at the Peninsula Hotel in Paris, France. The America’s Got Talent host walked the event’s red carpet alongside her handsome fiancé, Tom Kaulitz, on Sunday, June 30.

The 46-year-old beauty’s public outing at the amfAR Gala — which benefits the American Foundation for AIDS Research’s efforts in HIV/AIDS research, awareness and prevention — comes just two days after she was spotted wandering around the City of Love with a couple of her kids.

Heidi kept a low profile as she and two of her children, daughter Lou, 9, and son Henry, 14, enjoyed a nice shopping trip while on vacation in Europe. The blonde beauty — who is also the mom of Helene, 15, and Johan, 12, with with her ex-husband, Seal — were seen enjoying a bite to eat at Cafe Marly after sightseeing at the Louvre museum. So fun!

Scroll down below to check out pics from Heidi and Tom’s date night out at the amfAR Gala in Paris!