It seems like Heidi Klum and her four kids had a blast while spending some quality time together in New York City. The America’s Got Talent judge and her big brood looked happier than ever as they were spotted out and about in the Big Apple on Friday, June 21.

The 46-year-old beauty and her children — Helene Samuel, 15, Henry Samuel, 14, Johan Samuel, 12, and Lou Samuel, 9 — waltzed around the Tribeca neighborhood while casually shopping. Heidi and her gang were seen stopping by high-end designer stores like Gucci, which her son was spotted carrying a gift bag from.

Considering Heidi keeps her kiddos out of the spotlight more often than not, it’s always exciting to see the proud mama out and about with her oh-so-adorable family!

Scroll down to see photos from Heidi’s recent NYC outing with her sweet brood!

