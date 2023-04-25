Known by fans as the “King of Calypso,” Harry Belafonte established himself as music royalty with his chart-topping hits. The legendary performer died at age 96 from congestive heart failure on April 25, 2023, his spokesperson, Ken Sunshine, confirmed in a statement to The New York Times. The activist left behind an incredible net worth and legacy. Scroll below for more details on his fortune and illustrious career.

What Was Harry Belafonte’s Net Worth?

At the time of his death, Belafonte had an estimated net worth of $30 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. The New York native began his entertainment career after serving in the U.S. Navy during World War II. He and close friend Sidney Poitier both developed an interest in theater and began taking acting classes in NYC.

Belafonte made his Broadway debut in John Murray Anderson’s Almanac, earning a Tony Award in 1954 for Best Featured Actor in a Musical. That year, the multitalented performer also appeared in Carmen Jones. Throughout the ‘50s, the musician continued to make acting appearances but also heavily focused on growing his music career.

His big breakthrough in the music industry came with the release of his Calypso album in 1956, featuring hits like “Day-O (Banana Boat Song),” “Jamaica Farewell,” “Man Smart (Woman Smarter)” and more. The album topped the charts and led Belafonte to explore other musical genres, including pop and folk. Other unforgettable songs followed before he was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2022.

On top of making a name for himself in Hollywood, Belafonte was an activist during the Civil Rights Movement and a lifelong humanitarian.

“The portion of my life that is of importance to me has to do with my activism,” Belafonte once said, per The Dallas Morning News. “I’ve often responded to queries that ask, ‘When as an artist did you decide to become an activist?’ My response to the question is that I was an activist long before I became an artist. They both service each other, but the activism is first.”

Did Harry Belafonte Have Any Children?

Belafonte was a father of four kids and a doting grandfather. He welcomed his two eldest children, Adrienne and Shari, during his marriage to Marguerite Byrd. After their 1957 divorce, Belafonte wed his second wife, Julie Robinson, and welcomed kids Gina and David.

His second marriage ended in 2004, and the “Jump in the Line” singer married his third wife, Pamela Frank, in 2008. The pair remained married up until Belafonte’s death.