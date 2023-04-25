Legendary singer and activist Harry Belafonte was a family man. The “King of Calypso” died on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at the age of 96, from congestive heart failure, his longtime spokesperson, Ken Sunshine, told The New York Times. At the time of his death, Harry was married to his third wife, Pamela Frank. Scroll below to learn more about the late icon’s marriage history.

How Many Times Was Harry Belafonte Married?

Harry was married three times throughout his life. Born in 1927, in Harlem, New York, the World War II veteran developed an interest in performing in the ’40s, leading him to launch his career that spanned more than seven decades.

Who Was Harry Belafonte’s First Wife, Marguerite Byrd?

Early on in his career, Harry was married to his first wife, Marguerite Byrd. Their marriage lasted from 1948 to 1957. The former couple welcomed two daughters together during their union, Adrienne and Shari.

Not much is known about Marguerite and her relationship with the “Jamaica Farewell” singer. It appears she did have a taste for show business, earning an acting credit from the 1959 film Night of the Quarter Moon. She died in 1998 at the age of 74, per IMDb.

Who Was Harry Belafonte’s Second Wife, Julie Robinson?

Harry walked down the aisle for the second time in 1957 with Julie Robinson. The pair were married for 47 years before calling it quits in 2004. They welcomed two children together prior to their split, David and Gina.

Julie established an acting career of her own during their marriage, appearing in Lust for Life, A Safe Place and Buck and the Preacher. The actress also earned credits for costume design and production. More recently, she appeared during an episode of “Unsung Hollywood” in 2016.

Who Was Harry Belafonte’s Wife, Pamela Frank?

Harry and Pamela wed in 2008. As for Pamela’s career, she worked as a photographer but largely kept details about her marriage to the Bobby actor rather private. She did walk the red carpet with her husband at several Hollywood events over the years.

Gregory Pace/BEI/Shutterstock

Pamela was by Harry’s side when he died at his New York home, per a statement released by his reps at the time. They did not welcome any children together during their marriage but became doting grandparents to Harry’s grandchildren from his blended family.