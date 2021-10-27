Actress Gwyneth Paltrow is opening up about the scary near-death experience she had giving birth for the first time to daughter Apple. She spoke on “Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard” about the day she had an emergency cesarean section in May 2004.

“I had two cesareans,” the Iron Man actress shared on October 25. “My daughter was an emergency. It was crazy — we almost died. It was, like, not good.”

Gwyneth, 49, did not elaborate more during the podcast on what happened that day. She did offer a little bit more about how pregnancy changed her body.

“There’s a big scar across your body, and you’re like, ‘Oh wow, that didn’t used to be there,’” she said. “And it’s not that it’s bad or you want to judge it, but you’re just like, ‘Oh my God.’”

The Goop founder shares daughter Apple, 17, and son Moses, 15, with ex-husband Chris Martin. When she’s not managing a lifestyle brand with 200 employees and filming her Netflix show, Gwyneth is spending time with her kids. In May, Gwyneth posted a sweet tribute to her teenage mini-me for her birthday and reminisced about the day she was born.

“I wish I had had even a spoonful of the self-acceptance you have when I was your age,” Gwyneth wrote on Instagram. “You are so inspiring and just so cool. I remember the morning you came into the world so perfectly, I just can’t believe it was 17 years ago.”

In April, Apple starred in a video on the Goop social media channels trying out some products. She went through her morning routine, and fans could not help but notice how much she bears a striking resemblance to her famous mother. The teen also narrated a TikTok of Gwyneth’s morning routine. Apple, who shares the same sense of humor as her mother, joked that Gwyneth has been on a cleanse since the day the teen was born.

Gwyneth has always been very open to the public about her sex life, giving sex talks to her kids, and her family dynamic. In 2013, the Glee alum opened up about suffering a miscarriage with her third child.

“My children ask me to have a baby all the time,” she said at the time. “And you never know, I could squeeze one more in. I am missing my third. I’m thinking about it. But I had a really bad experience when I was pregnant with my third. It didn’t work out and I nearly died. So I am like, ‘Are we good here or should we go back and try again?’”

Gwyneth and Chris split and finalized their divorce in 2016. She married Glee co-creator Brad Falchuk in 2018. In a 2019 interview with Evening Standard, Gwyneth revealed that she did not plan on having more children. She gushed that Apple was “so smart and sweet and so funny,” and will continue to thrive with age.