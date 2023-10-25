A week after the series finale of Good Bones aired on television, Tad Starsiak revealed one of the biggest lessons he learned.

“I want to remind you to be vulnerable,” he told his Instagram followers in a video posted on Monday, October 23. “It’s one of the greatest things that I’ve learned to be. And by being vulnerable, I mean be willing to show people your most authentic form.”

During the final episode of season 8 of the HGTV show, Tad proposed to Anna Spiars after moving into their new home in Bates-Hendricks, Indiana. Months after the final season of Good Bones was filmed, Tad’s sister Mina Starsiak Hawk revealed on an August 28 episode of her podcast they were not on “good terms.”

A few weeks later, the Two Chicks and a Hammer owner revealed that she and Tad had a heated text exchange.

“My brother Tad said some really awful stuff to me and I’m sure he would say that I’ve said some awful stuff to him too,” Mina told podcast listeners on September 18. “But the most recent stuff he said to me, he can’t say it’s not what he said. He can’t say I misunderstood. It’s in text and it’s black and white and that was kind of my final straw there.”

The general contractor has remained optimistic about the future, despite the drama surrounding his family.

“In order to create strong relationships of love and empathy, you need to be you in your most vulnerable form,” Tad continued in the clip. “And when you are your authentic self and you share that with other people, people are drawn to that, and they get to see the realness of who you are.”

The real estate investor finished off the clip by encouraging his fans to “be vulnerable” and not to “push people away,” adding, “Let people in and give them the chance to love you, you deserve to be loved.”

This wasn’t the first time Tad posted an inspirational message on the social media platform over the past couple of weeks. On October 11, he shared a video about “releasing negative feelings.”

“We only get so much time to live on this Earth, why spend any amount on it being angry? It’s just not worth it,” the caption of the video read. “Life is so, so short, and the meaning that you give to things needs to be powerful ones.”