Happy birthday, Kurt Russell! The Tombstone star’s longtime girlfriend, Goldie Hawn, shared the sweetest tribute in honor of her man’s 69th trip around the sun.

“Happy birthday sweetheart ❤️I love you,” the 74-year-old beauty wrote on Tuesday, March 17. “Fun doing the Irish jig with you on your birthday after all these years.”

Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Goldie and Kurt have been celebrating their birthdays together ever since they began dating in 1983. Although the two lovebirds never tied the knot, they are the proud parents of 33-year-old son Wyatt Russell.

Fans of the Overboard alums — who also share their blended brood of kids including Oliver Hudson, 43, Kate Hudson and Boston Russell, both 40 — joined in on Kurt’s celebrations as they flooded Goldie’s comments section with sweet wishes.

“Aww, happy birthday, Kurt! Hope you had an amazing day! You guys are the best,” one user wrote, while another gushed, “Love you two! Happy birthday, Kurt!” A third fan chimed in, writing, “The two of you are an inspiration as to what a happy relationship is. Happy Birthday, Kurt, and many more.”

Although Kurt and Goldie have become one of Hollywood’s most beloved couples, it hasn’t been an easy road throughout the last 37 years. In fact, a close pal of the famous duo previously told Closer Weekly all about their once-rocky relationship.

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

“There was infidelity on both of their parts. Goldie admits that she and Kurt both went off course,” the insider revealed of their brief 2004 split. “They were both acting out a little and having trouble communicating. So they called an adult time-out to get some space so tempers could cool.”

The First Wives Club actress and Kurt may have spent time apart, but the pal told Closer that after some space, they realized how important their relationship is. “Ultimately, they were in it for the long haul. And their children were a big part of that decision,” the friend explained. “They weren’t about to tear up their family.”

“Not breaking up is their mantra,” the insider continued. “Making sure their kids felt safe and secure was always their first priority. They realized they were stronger and better off as a family than not.”

The Christmas Chronicles actor also previously opened up to Closer about some of the hardships they’ve endured throughout their decades-long romance. “We’ve had ups, downs, sideways, and everything else,” he once exclusively shared.

We hope Kurt had the best birthday!