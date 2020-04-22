For Earth Day, Gisele Bündchen shared never-before-seen photo of her family on Instagram. Gisele, 39, and her brood showed how much they appreciate nature with shots looking at the sunset together and meditating in the middle of a deserted beach. However, the best snap was of the supermodel and her kids — Benjamin, 10, and Vivian, 7 — holding onto a tree branch while hugging one another.

“Just as the movement of our breath relies on the beating of our hearts, just as a child in the womb depends on her mother for nutrients and life, we are inextricably connected to the Earth we all share, and to one another,” she captioned the sweet post on Wednesday, April 22. “Thank you, Mother Earth, for everything you provide. For the air we breathe. The water we drink. The food we eat. Thank you for nourishing our lives and of all living beings.”

Instagram

Gisele shares her two kids with husband Tom Brady and when they’re at home, they don’t allow Ben and Vivian to use a lot of technology. In fact, by limiting “the amount of screen time,” the Lessons: My Path to a Meaningful Life author learned how to reconnect with her children at home.

“Technology and social media can be a wonderful platform to spread positivity and awareness, but I do believe it is important to stay present and mindful of how it is used,” Gisele explained to Marie Claire on March 12. “The kids have an iPad where they can sometimes watch movies or play games, but they do have a time limit on that.”

It’s no wonder Ben and Vivian appreciate nature. By limiting the amount of time her kids spend online, the mom of two has helped them be more active. “I encourage them to play together and be outside as much as possible,” she said. “When they tell me they are bored, I tell them that is good, because this way they can think of something else that they want to do.”

Happy Earth Day, everyone!