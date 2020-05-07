If only we could wake up looking like Gisele Bündchen! The supermodel shared a gorgeous makeup-free selfie with two of her rescue pets on Instagram on Wednesday, May 6, while hanging out at home amid the coronavirus quarantine.

“These two love cuddles and are just filled with love. I thought by rescuing them I would be helping them have a better life, but today I see that we are the ones who got a better life by experiencing their unconditional love every day!” Gisele, 39, captioned the beautiful post. “Who are you spending your time with? Hope you are surrounded by love wherever you are. #love #quarantinecompanions.”

The fashionista credits her stunning appearance to her beauty routine. “I’m not sure I want to share my secrets,” Gisele joked to Emirates Woman before revealing she doesn’t use a lot of products. “Because my face is angular, I’ve always felt better with less make-up on — I feel more like myself,” she said.

As for foundation, the blonde beauty doesn’t like to wear too much of that either. “I don’t even put foundation on my cheeks. I just put a little bit here,” she said while tapping it around her nose and mouth. “I like to put it around the eyes, especially the edge. Tap it in and then add a little on the neck.” Neat!

Besides spending time with her dogs, Gisele has also been hanging out with husband Tom Brady and their two kids, Ben, 10, and Vivian, 7. She’s been helping them pass the time by singing songs and keeping them busy outside.

“I encourage them to play together and be outside as much as possible,” the doting mom revealed to Marie Claire in March 2020. “When they tell me they are bored, I tell them that is good, because this way they can think of something else that they want to do.”

The kids don’t have to think about it for long though because soon enough they’re “running after each other” in the house and making up a new game. “Benny can also spend hours at his desk drawing,” Gisele said. “And Vivi plays in her room with her horses and Care Bears.” Looks like Gisele and her family have been having a lot of fun being quarantined together!