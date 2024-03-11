You can always count on Ginger Zee to brighten up your morning! The meteorologist got into the 2024 Oscars spirit by dressing as Weird Barbie in a segment on Good Morning America airing on Monday, March 11.

Ginger, 43, showed off her look in a series of photos from behind the scenes of the morning broadcast.

“I was born to play weird Barbie … tune into our @gma Oscars afterparty tomorrow morning to see my try to take Kate McKinnon’s job #weirdbarbie,” she captioned a post on X on March 10, the night of the 96th Academy Awards.

The post-Oscars episode kicked off with a montage of the GMA hosts portraying scenes from Barbie, with Robin Roberts driving a pink convertible just like the one in the film. In the skit, Lara Spencer played Inline Skating Barbie. Sam Champion dressed as Alan, the 1964 Barbie character who is Ken’s friend.

After the skit aired, viewers were transported to the GMA studio, where roller skaters in pink jumpsuits greeted the cohosts as they made their way to the stage. Ginger appeared in her regular clothes during the live show, ditching her Weird Barbie attire. She opted for a one-shoulder gold top and black pants for the remainder of the episode.

Kate McKinnon portrayed Weird Barbie in Greta Gerwig’s latest blockbuster, Barbie, last year. Weird Barbie is “a doll that’s been played with just a little too much,” per Mattel. The film picked up an Oscar in the Best Original Song category for Billie Eilish and Finneas‘ “What Was I Made For?”

Courtesy of Ginger Zee/TikTok

Ginger made a montage of clips with the song playing in the background while wearing her costume around the show’s set. After she shared a look at her Weird Barbe costume online, comments came flooding in from fans who wondered what her husband, Ben Aaron, thought of her getup.

“What did your husband say….?….Is he still alive,” one person asked Ginger on X, to which she responded, “Alive and well thanks for asking — we were at a family wedding this weekend.”

Previously, Ginger had missed several segments of GMA throughout the first week of March. The weathercaster was out of town working on a secret assignment. Sam filled in for her amid her absence from the show.

“Earth month coming up so I’ve got some huge stories to bring you soon,” she told her followers on March 1 on X of her TV hiatus.