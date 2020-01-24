He’s known to the world as the most popular member of the iconic rock band Kiss, but behind all that face paint that Gene Simmons used to wear is a great father to two children — and it’s time you meet them!

The rocker, now 70, would welcome his first child, Nick, in 1989 while dating his now-wife, Shannon Tweed. That wouldn’t be it for the couple, as three years later they would say hello to their second baby, this time a daughter they named Sophie. Gene and Shannon would also have another event to celebrate in 2011 — after 28 years of dating the pair would finally said “I do.”

While the musician’s two kids are now grown and off focusing on their own lives, they do recall what it was like growing up with a famous father, especially since they crossed paths with plenty of people involved in the music industry. “My dad will say, ‘You’ve met that person. They were at the house.’ And I won’t remember that I met them,” Sophie once told People. “I’ll say, ‘I love Christian Aguilera’ and he’ll say, ‘Oh yeah, you met her. You were 10.’ Like, what? I don’t remember! No one expressed to me the importance of these people when I was younger. They were just like, ‘This is our friend.’“

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

However, Gene also introduced plenty of incredible music to his children while they grew up. “My parents played Aretha Franklin and Etta James and Ella Fitzgerald, The Beatles, and the Monkees, and The Who — these very strong pop melodies with jazz influence,” Sophie, who is also a musician, recalled to Harper’s Bazaar.

“That’s kind of what I still base the music off of. I just feel like every song has to have some sort of personal connection, or at least you have to enjoy singing it,” she continued. “There’s a lot of times when I hear songs and they’re so monotone in their emotion, and I wish that artists wouldn’t correct the singing in post so much, so that there’s a bit more personality.”

Scroll on down to meet Gene’s 2 kids Nick and Sophie!