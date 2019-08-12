Thelma & Louise actress Geena Davis knows what to do if she ever feels uncomfortable in an audition again: Just say “no!” While recently recalling her bad experiences in the acting world, Geena remembered a time when she had to act out a “sexy scene” for a director in order to get the part.

“I was auditioning for a part where in one scene, my character was going to be sitting on the lap of the male character. The director said, ‘Just act the scene out with me,’ and made me sit on his lap. It was kind of a sexy scene,” the Oscar winner, 63, explained to USA Today. “I didn’t want to do it, and I was very uncomfortable, but I didn’t know you could say no.”

After that terrible casting call, Geena hopes the ongoing #MeToo movement and Time’s Up initiative help will make the auditioning process better for younger actresses throughout the world.

“Hopefully in the time of #MeToo and Time’s Up, women aren’t going to have to suffer through that,” Geena said. “It’s pretty standard that you don’t meet alone with a man in a private room or hotel suite anymore, but plenty of that stuff goes on and has gone on for a long time.”

As for now, Genna is excited about her most recent role: playing hotel manager Sandy Devereaux St. Clair in the third season of GLOW. The Netflix series from creator Jenji Kohan has racked up Golden Globe and Emmy nominations in the past thanks to its strong, female-led cast.

“There’s definitely a different vibe when it’s mostly women. I always say men don’t know what we’re like when we’re alone,” Geena explained about the change of pace on this project. “It’s really, really true. We have a special way of relating with each other, and that’s very inspiring.”

Thanks for sharing your story, Geena.