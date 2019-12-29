Friends forever! Eva Longoria and Victoria Beckham have been pals for quite some time, and the Desperate Housewives alum is all about praising her partner in crime.

The 44-year-old took to Instagram on Sunday, December 29, to share a selfie with the former Spice Girl, 45. “Best Xmas ever! Here’s to wishing everyone deep friendships that span over years and years! Love you @victoriabeckham,” Eva wrote, adding “#family.” Take a look at the sweet pic below!

The fashion designer was quick to respond in the comments section. “We love you too!! The most amazing Christmas with you all! Kisses,” she wrote. People were all about this, as they took to the comments section to react.

“You two are bestie goals,” one person said. Another added, “The most beautiful friendship.” The pals and their families both spent the holidays together in the Cotswolds. This also comes after Eva and her only child, Santi, were invited to see two of Victoria’s kids — son Cruz, 14, and daughter Harper, 8 — get baptized. In fact, the actress has a special relationship with the businesswoman’s youngest child.

“What an honor to serve as Godmother to the sweetest little girl in the world!” Eva wrote alongside a pic of the little ones at the event on December 21. “Love you #HarperSeven.” This isn’t the first time that the Hollywood star has gushed over her friend.

“Victoria and I are friends in life so we give each other advice on everything. Everything,” Eva exclusively told Closer Weekly. She has also dived into some of the things they do together.

“We have sleepovers in pajamas and our hairdresser Kenny brushes our hair until we go to sleep! We met so many years ago in LA and she’s now my loyal friend — she’s very loyal and she’s super smart. Victoria is my Queen!” the mother-of-one revealed back while serving as a guest panelist on ITV’s Loose Women.

It is always great to hear of a fantastic friendship that will last way into the future. We can’t wait to see how else Eva and Victoria bond now that a new year is just around the corner.