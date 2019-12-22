Not only is Eva Longoria all about her son Santi, but she is also quite in love with being the godmother of Victoria Beckham‘s youngest child, Harper.

The Desperate Housewives alum, 44, took to Instagram on Saturday, December 21, to repost a photo that the former Spice Girl, 45, put up from the day of her two youngest kids’ baptism. “What an honor to serve as Godmother to the sweetest little girl in the world!” Eva wrote alongside the pic. “Love you #HarperSeven.” This comment came after Victoria praised the actress.

“I couldn’t be more proud of my children and thankful to my family, and the most wonderful Godparents,” the fashion designer previously wrote, also thanking Jennifer Lopez‘s ex, Marc Anthony, for being a godfather. People were loving the praise for Eva, as they took to the comments section to respond.

“Wow imagine Eva Longoria being your god parent … lucky girl!” one fan wrote. Another added, “You guys are one of a great example of good friendship.” The famous stars have been pals for quite some time. In fact, the businesswoman was even around to give Eva some advice on being a mom.

“Victoria is one of the best mums I know and through [my] pregnancy to now she has been giving such great advice,” Eva gushed in an interview with The Sun. “She’s in love with [Santiago] already. Her and [ husband David Beckham] think he’s so delicious.”

The Dora and the Lost City of Gold costar has been quite open about her only son — who she shares with her husband José Bastón — in the past. She once revealed that she is doing all she can to raise her little one to be a good person.

“I feel there’s more pressure to raise a good man today in this world and to make sure he understands equality and feminism,” Eva admitted to Parents magazine, adding that she makes sure to surround Santi with strong and independent women. “But it’s not about telling him, it’s about showing him in his everyday life,” she added.

One thing is for sure: Eva completely embraces her role as a mom and as a godmother!