Erin and Ben Napier ushered in 2024 with their two adorable daughters, Helen and Mae, by their side. The Home Town hosts shared a glimpse of their New Year’s Eve celebration with their little ones in Mississippi.

In his Instagram Stories, Ben, 40, gave a look at his day with Erin, 38, and the kids. In one adorable snap, the dad of two had a tea party with his daughters using a vintage tea set. In another clip the following day, he spent time with his family watching movies by the fire.

In addition to kicking off a new year full of exciting projects, Erin and Ben are gearing up for the premiere of a new season of Home Town on January 7.

“In the season opener, Ben is recovering from shoulder surgery, so he enlists his best friends, Jim Rasberry and Josh Nowell, to help Erin renovate a home for a family looking to escape the cold Canadian winters,” HGTV shared in a press release ahead of the episode.

The woodworker underwent shoulder surgery in March 2023 to repair his rotator cuff, shave his bone spur and trim his cartilage. While recovering from his surgery, Ben also remained focused on his weight loss journey, which he had kickstarted when Helen was born in January 2018.

Now, the craftsman has lost more than 95 pounds and has never felt better.

“We’re all trying to be healthier and trying to live better and trying to live longer,” Ben told Entertainment Tonight in November 2023. “I started just [because I knew] I needed to take some weight off. And then we did an interview … and my shirt wouldn’t stay buttoned, and I was like, ‘Oh, that’s a bad look. That is a bad thing.’ I was already working [on my weight] and then that jumpstarted it.”

Courtesy of Ben Napier/Instagram

Ben has received an outpouring of support from his family and his fans throughout his health transformation. For Erin, seeing her husband work so hard in the gym and changing up his diet has been so rewarding.

“I want him to live forever,” she told the outlet. “That’s what I care about.”

Days ahead of Christmas, he showed off his dramatic weight loss in a selfie in front of his Christmas tree.

“This Santa got a jump on gift wrapping,” the dad of two captioned his festive snap while wearing a Santa Claus T-shirt.