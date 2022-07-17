Greg asked out Emma’s costar Kate Winslet , but there was no chemistry. Kate suggested Greg get to know Emma better, adding that her marriage to actor Kenneth Branagh was over. “I had my heart very badly broken by Ken,” explains Emma, who based the wrenching scene in Love, Actually — where she confronts her husband’s infidelity — on her own experiences.

She met her husband, British actor Greg Wise , 56, on the set of 1995’s Sense and Sensibility. “Before he did the job, he went to see a friend of his who was a bit witchy, and she said he would meet his future partner on the film,” confides Emma. “He assumed it wasn’t me because I was married and quite a lot older than him.”

Eight years after they first met, Emma and Greg married at a ceremony in Argyll, Scotland. Today, they share a daughter, actress Gaia Wise, 22, and son Tindyebwa Agaba Wise, 34, a Rwandan refugee whom they call Tindy. “Family is the center of everything for me,” says Emma. “But family is about connection, not necessarily about blood ties. It’s about extended family and extending family.”

Emma also remains close to her mother, Scottish actress Phyllida Law, 90, whom she is caring for at home as Phyllida copes with Parkinson’s disease. “She’s doing very well,” says Emma, who feels fortunate to still have her mom at all. “She can’t do the walks she used to be able to, but she’s great. We are very lucky.”

The actress makes her home in London on the same street where she grew up. “She’s happiest surrounded by family, reading a good book, giving back to her community and acting. These things bring her joy,” says the friend, who notes that Emma has settled into a very happy chapter of her life. “This moment in time is special for her. She’s content, she’s working, her family is together. She has a good life.”

Emma would be delighted if her new film, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande, inspires other women to embrace their lives with gusto and hope. “She feels her lost youth,” Emma says of her character. “There is a tingling sense, too, not only of what might have been but what could be from now on.”