Elton John may have waved farewell to touring, but he has set his sights on his next big project! The “Rocket Man” singer is already looking at a new business venture.

“A catalog musical, we are always looking at it. I haven’t found anything yet that really covers … I think if we wanted to do it, we would want to do it in a way that was really innovative and really exciting and different,” Elton’s husband, David Furnish, shared with The Sun at the 32nd annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscars viewing party.

“We’re open to any great ideas and it’s a wonderful catalog,” he continued. “But at the moment, with the two other musicals, we’re quite busy as it is.”

In addition to shopping around for a catalog musical, the couple have several other huge projects that will be released in the near future.

“We are launching two stage musicals this year, a documentary on Disney+, opening a photo exhibition at the V&A in May, so it’s still very busy,” the filmmaker shared. “It hasn’t exactly slowed down in the Furnish-John household.”

One of the musicals in the works is about Tammy Faye Bakker and the other is a spin on The Devil Wears Prada. On top of all of their upcoming projects, Elton, 76, and David, 61, are parents of kids Zachary and Elijah.

“We’re doing lots of creative things — musicals and stuff like that. I still have my finger on the pulse, running around. We’re spending more time with our kids,” Elton told Extra in an interview published on Thursday, March 13. “One has taken 12 years, one has taken eight years … They’re still not ready to go yet because we have a lot of work to do … They will be ready, but you have to be patient.”

David also provided an update on Elton’s health since he underwent a knee replacement surgery earlier this year.

“He’s doing amazing,” he said. “He’s having another knee done in a couple of weeks and by the time the summer rolls around, he’ll have two brand new spanking knees.”

Dominic Lipinski – WPA Pool/Getty Images

David is optimistic that his husband’s second knee surgery will help him feel as good as new after years of facing health issues.

“I think you’ll see him breakdancing down the carpet next year,” David added.

Elton marked his final concert on his Farewell Yellow Brick Road concert in July 2023 after a historic run.

“I’m trying to process it, and I don’t think it will sink in for a while yet that I’m finally finished touring,” he said in a statement. “I can’t tell you how much I’m going to miss the fans and how much their support has humbled me — it will stay with me forever.”