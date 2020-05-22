Ellen DeGeneres’ Mom Betty Has the Sweetest Reaction When Her Daughter Cuts Her Hair for 90th Birthday

Such a sweet moment! Ellen DeGeneres gave her mother, Betty DeGeneres, a haircut in honor of her 90th birthday and documented the whole thing on camera.

“Why am I letting her do this?” Betty hilariously said in a video Ellen, 62, shared on Twitter. After noticing her mom was a bit nervous, the talk show host told her, “It’s not that short, Mother, it’s just taking the edges off. I promise you.”

While Ellen continued cutting her mother’s hair, Betty started to sing to herself. “Happy birthday to me, Happy birthday to me,” she echoed. “You don’t want to use scissors?” But Ellen jokingly reassured her that she was doing a good job. “Ah, believe me. You don’t want me to use scissors,” the talk show host said.

When it was time for Betty to look at her daughter’s work, she got up from her chair and walked toward the mirror. “Do you like it?” Ellen asked, but Betty seemed a little unsure. “No, not yet, but when I wash it,” the mom of two said, before taking a second look. “Oh, you really cut it short.” LOL.

Ellen and her mom share a special bond. Although they’ve had a few conflicts in the past, they support one another. Once Ellen started hosting the Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2003, she moved her mom to California, so she could be nearby. “That’s why she moved me,” the Louisiana native told Us Weekly in April 2019. “She bought me a condo in Sierra Towers [Los Angeles,] but that was a long trip every day back and forth. So, she bought me a house two blocks from the studio.”

Once Betty was closer to her daughter’s show, she started visiting the studio every single day for the first two or three seasons, and when she wasn’t around Ellen, the doting mom would call her daughter “a lot.” Plus, Ellen loves to talk about wife Portia de Rossi with her mom.

“She is wonderful,” the silver-haired beauty gushed. “She has a business now. I just re-decorated my condo in December. Her art is all over the wall. It’s beautiful.”

It’s no wonder Ellen loves hanging out with her mom.