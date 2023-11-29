The holidays are always a blast for Eddie Murphy and his blended family! The Candy Cane Lane actor “loves the Christmas season” and always looks forward to spending it with his 10 kids and grandkids.

“All the traditional things that everybody does, we do that,” he told People in an interview published on Thursday, November 29, of his family’s plans this year. “We have a lot of kids and have a lot of family. And it’s just the buzz in the house — it’s food, cooking and everybody.”

Eddie, 62, shares kids Bella, Zola, Shayne, Bria and Myles with ex-wife Nicole Mitchell Murphy. The Coming to America star is also a dad to son Eric with Paulette McNeely, son Christian with Tamara Hood, daughter Angel with Mel B and youngest kids Izzy and Max with fiancée Paige Butcher. In July 2019, Myles welcomed a daughter, Evie Isla, making Eddie a grandfather.

The comedian has always been a family man and loves seeing “everybody getting together” for the holidays.

“I go all-out on Christmas,” he told Entertainment Tonight ahead of the release of Candy Cane Lane. “I got 10 kids, and all the family comes around, and it’s just a house full of people. That’s my favorite dish.”

His role in the Christmas comedy film marks the first of its kind during Eddie’s decades-long Hollywood career.

“It just never came along. I’ve done a couple that were set in the winter time — Trading Places is the winter time, and Coming to America is a winter time movie,” he explained of why it took him so long to do a holiday movie. “But this is the first time I just did a straight-out Christmas film.”

David Livingston/Getty Images

In Candy Cane Lane, Eddie stars alongside Tracee Ellis Ross, whom he first met through her mom, Diana Ross.

“Yes, I met her when she was just a little girl,” he said. “Actually, I didn’t meet her. I was at a party of her mom’s, and she was one of the children running around.”

In the movie, the pair play husband and wife Chris and Carol as they work together to break a magic spell that brings the 12 Days of Christmas to life.

“It was really fun, and it was great. It was great being married to Eddie,” Tracee told the outlet. “We talked a lot about music, and I don’t know if people know this, he’s such a film buff. But the best and most important thing to know about Eddie Murphy is he is hilarious but he’s such a generous actor. He’s not trying to be the funny person in the scene, he’s just in the scene with you and you know a lot of standups overdo it. [But] he’s just a great actor and a lovely person.”