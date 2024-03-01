By this point in our lives, we know which foods make us feel light and energized and which make us feel heavy and sluggish — and, chances are, most of the foods in the first category come from the ground. “When I was studying nutrition, I learned how food impacts the body, especially plants,” says author Radhi Devlukia-Shetty. “Plant foods are all we need to deliver the necessary fuel — carbohydrates, fats and proteins — that every physiological system (digestive, cardiovascular, neurological, immune, etc.) needs to work optimally.” These tasty recipes from her new cookbook, Joyfull, will help you feel better than ever.

Roasted Red Pepper Tagliatelle

(Serves 4)

3 red bell peppers

2 tbsp. olive oil

1 ⁄2 cup canned full-fat coconut milk

1 ⁄2 cup unsweetened almond milk

1 ⁄3 cup tahini 2 tbsp. lemon juice

2 tbsp. nutritional yeast

1 tbsp. Dijon mustard

2 tsp. yellow miso

2 tsp. paprika

1 tsp. sea salt

12 oz. tagliatelle

2 bay leaves 1 ⁄4 tsp. asafoetida, or 1 ⁄8 tsp. garlic powder and 1 ⁄8 tsp. onion powder

1 ⁄4 cup chopped fresh parsley

Directions:

1. Heat oven to 425°F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Coat each pepper with 1 tsp. oil. Roast until charred, 5 minutes per side. Cool; remove skins and seeds.

2. In a blender, blend peppers, coconut milk, next 8 ingredients until completely smooth.

3. Cook pasta. In a large nonstick pan, heat remaining 1 tbsp. oil over medium. Add bay leaves and asafoetida; cook 30 seconds. Stir in sauce. Reduce heat to low; simmer 5 minutes. Fold in parsley.

4. Drain pasta; add to sauce, tossing to coat; discard bay leaves.

PER SERVING: 500 calories, 15 grams protein, 76 grams carbs, 6 grams fiber, 9 grams sugar, 16 grams fat.

Alanna Hale

Walnut Lentil Bolognese

(Serves 2)

6 oz. spaghetti

2 cups chopped walnuts

1 cup cooked or canned lentils

3⁄4 cup peeled and chopped carrots

1 ⁄3 cup chopped celery

1 tbsp. Italian seasoning

1 tbsp. dried parsley

1 ⁄2 tbsp. dried oregano

1 tsp. sea salt

1 ⁄4 tsp. asafoetida, or 1 ⁄8 tsp. garlic powder and 1 ⁄8 tsp. onion powder

2 tbsp. olive oil

1 (28 oz.) can crushed tomatoes

2 bay leaves

1 tsp. brown sugar

Directions:

1. Cook pasta. Reserve 1 ⁄2 cup cooking liquid and drain. Return to pot and add liquid to coat. Set aside. 2. In a food processor, combine next 9 ingredients; pulse until coarse and chunky.

3. In a saucepan, heat oil over medium-low. Add remaining ingredients; cook 5 minutes. Add walnut mixture; cook 5 minutes. Add pasta and toss well to coat.

4. Discard bay leaves. Top with vegan Parmesan, parsley, and sliced red chilies or chili flakes, if desired.

PER SERVING: 865 calories, 31 grams protein, 111 grams carbs, 21 grams fiber, 21 grams sugar, 36 grams fat.

Alanna Hale

Sweet Potato and Cashew Curry

(Serves 4)

1 tbsp. olive oil

1 tsp. cumin seeds

1 ⁄2 tsp. mustard seeds

15 fresh or dried curry leaves

1 tsp. grated fresh ginger

1 ⁄2 tsp. minced Thai green chili

2 1 ⁄2 tbsp. garam masala

1 tsp. sea salt

1 ⁄4 tsp. turmeric

1 ⁄8 tsp. asafoetida or garlic powder

3 cups cubed peeled sweet potatoes

1 cup cauliflower florets

1 ⁄4 cup cashews

8 oz. green beans, cut into thirds

1 cup canned full-fat coconut milk

1 ⁄2 tbsp. cornstarch

Directions:

1. In a large pan, heat oil over medium. Add cumin, mustard seeds; cook 1 minute. Add curry leaves, ginger and chili; cook 10 seconds. Add spices; cook 30 seconds.

2. Add sweet potato, cauliflower, cashews and 1 ⁄2 cup water. Cover; simmer 4 minutes. Add green beans, cover; cook 2 minutes.

3. Stir in coconut milk; simmer, uncovered, 10 to 12 minutes. For a thicker sauce, whisk together cornstarch and 1 tbsp. water. Add to curry and cook 3 minutes more. Serve.

PER SERVING: 321 calories, 6 grams protein, 41 grams carbs, 8 grams fiber, 3 grams sugar, 16 grams fat.