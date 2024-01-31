Over the past decade, our concept of healthy food has changed drastically.

Gone are the tiny portions and bland preparations, as food we can truly enjoy has taken their place. The recipes in the new cookbook Big Bites speak (and cook) directly to this idea. “Big Bites is about simple, comforting recipes that portray ‘healthy food’ in a whole new way,” explains author Kat Ashmore.

“Food that is abundant in colors, textures, nourishment and flavor. Big bites of big food that is salty, chewy, crunchy, sweet, creamy and full of personality.” Indeed, these recipes will make you feel good cleaning your plate without sacrificing a lick of flavor. Try one tonight!

Mostly Spinach Dip

(Serves 8)

2 tbsp. olive oil

1 medium onion, finely chopped

4 garlic cloves, minced

11⁄4 tsp. kosher salt

1 (16-oz.) pkg. frozen spinach, defrosted, excess liquid squeezed out, and chopped

3⁄4 cup full-fat plain Greek yogurt

3⁄4 cup reduced-fat cream cheese

1⁄2 tsp. pepper

Pinch of nutmeg

1⁄2 cup shredded mozzarella

1⁄4 cup grated Parmesan

Directions:

1. Heat oven to 375°F. Heat 1 tbsp. oil in a sauté pan over medium-low. Add onion; cook 5 minutes. Add garlic and 1⁄4 tsp. salt; cook 4 minutes. Remove to a plate and let cool.

2. Pat the spinach as dry as you can and add to a food processor. Add next 4 ingredients, 1⁄4 cup mozzarella, remaining salt. Process until smooth.

3. Add onion mixture and pulse 2 or 3 times to combine.

4. Coat a broiler-safe 8″-square baking dish with remaining oil and add dip. Top with remaining cheese. Bake 15 minutes. Turn broiler to high and broil 3 min. Serve with pita or crudités.

PER SERVING: 122 calories, 6 grams protein, 5 grams carbs, 2 grams fiber, 1 gram sugar, 9 grams fat

Sausage and Peperonata

(Serves 4)

Christine Han photography

3 tbsp. olive oil

2 lbs. sweet Italian sausage, cut into 2″ pieces on a diagonal

1 large yellow onion, diced

3 garlic cloves, smashed and sliced thin

4 red and/or orange bell peppers, seeded and sliced thin

2 large tomatoes, diced

1⁄2 tsp. kosher salt

2 tsp. Balsamic vinegar

1⁄4 cup minced fresh basil

1 tbsp. minced fresh oregano

Directions:

1. Heat 1 tbsp. oil in a large skillet over medium-high. Add sausage; brown on both sides, 2 to 3 minutes per side. Transfer to a plate and set aside. Turn heat to medium.

2. Add remaining oil to skillet, then add onion and cook 4 to 5 minutes. Add garlic; cook 1 to 2 minutes. Add bell peppers, tomatoes and salt, turn heat to medium-low, and season with black pepper. Cook, stirring frequently, 30 minutes.

3. Add balsamic, basil and oregano. Nestle in cooked sausages. Cook 2 to 3 minutes. Taste and season if needed. Serve warm or at room temperature.

PER SERVING: 238 calories, 10 grams protein, 16 grams carbs, 3 grams fiber, 9 grams sugar, 15 grams fat

Dark Chocolate Earl Grey Mousse

(Serves 6)

Christine Han photography

1 Earl Grey tea bag

1⁄4 cup maple syrup

1 cup chopped dark chocolate

1⁄2 tsp. Vanilla extract

1⁄4 tsp. kosher salt

1 lb. silken tofu

Coconut whipped cream and chocolate shavings, for serving

Directions:

1. In a small saucepan, bring 3⁄4 cup water to a boil. Take off heat and drop in tea bag. Cover saucepan and let steep 6 to 10 minutes. The longer the tea steeps, the more Earl Grey flavor you will have. Remove the tea bag and bring the pot to a simmer again. Again remove from the heat. Add maple syrup and chocolate; stir to melt the chocolate.

2. Transfer the chocolate mixture to a high-speed blender; add vanilla, salt and tofu. Puree until completely smooth, scraping the sides of the blender with a rubber spatula as needed to fully incorporate.

3. Divide the mixture evenly among six ramekins and chill at least 4 hours. When serving, top the mousse with the whipped cream and chocolate shavings.

PER SERVING: 174 calories, 3 grams protein, 27 grams carbs, 2 grams fiber, 23 grams sugar, 9 grams fat