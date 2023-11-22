These days, the friends and family who gather around your holiday table are likely arriving with some different dietary requests. Some may be on a keto or gluten-free diet, while others primarily eat plant-based. For folks in the latter category who are eschewing meat and dairy this holiday season, these recipes from the new cookbook A Very Vegan Christmas can help.

“This collection of specially devised recipes elevates and celebrates the rich variety of seasonal vegetables and fruits, nuts and seeds, beans and lentils, and grains and pasta available to ensure you enjoy all the luxury and decadence that the holiday season affords,” promises author Sam Dixon. Add one to your holiday table!

Spinach and Apricot Wreath

(Serves 6)

2 tbsp. olive oil

2 onions, diced

4 garlic cloves,finely chopped

8 oz. spinach, wilted, drained and squeezed of excess moisture

2 oz. toasted pine nuts

Handful of dill, chopped

Handful of flat leaf parsley, chopped

Finely grated zest of 1 lemon

2 oz. chopped dried apricots

7 oz. silken tofu

1 lb. ready-made vegan pie crust

2 fl oz. oat milk

2 oz. mixed sesame seeds

Directions:

1. Heat oil in a large pan over medium; cook onions and garlic 6 minutes. Add spinach; cook until water evaporates. Stir in next iingredients. Season.

2. Heat oven to 400°F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Roll out pie crust to a 8″ x 27″ rectangle. Spread spinach mixture evenly over, leaving a border. Roll up pastry from long side.

Curve into a ring. Slice outside into sections.

3. Place on sheet, brush with oat milk and sprinkle with sesame seeds. Bake 45 minutes. Cool 10 minutes. Slice and serve.

PER SERVING: 322 calories, 8 grams protein, 22 grams carbs, 4 grams fiber, 5 grams sugar, 24 grams fat.

Lentil-Stuffed Butternut Squash

(Serves 4)

1 large (2 lb.) butternut squash

2 tbsp. olive oil, plus more for drizzling

1 large onion, finely diced

4 garlic cloves, finely chopped

1 tbsp. thyme leaves

6 sage leaves, finely chopped

7 oz. ready- cooked Puy lentils

31⁄2 oz. walnuts, toasted and roughly chopped

2 oz. dried cranberries

Directions:

1. Heat oven to 400°F. Cut squash in half lengthwise, scoop out seeds and discard. Place halves, cut-side up, on a baking tray, drizzle with olive oil and season. Roast 1 hour.

2. Heat oil in a large pan over medium; cook onion and garlic 6 minutes. Add herbs; cook 2 minutes. Season and remove from heat. Stir in lentils, walnuts and cranberries.

3. When squash is cooked, scoop a little out, add to lentil mixture and roughly mash. Spoon lentil mixture into squash halves, drizzle a little more oil over and roast 10 minutes. Garnish with fresh parsley and serve.

PER SERVING: 383 calories, 12 grams protein, 43 grams carbs, 8 grams fiber, 14 grams sugar, 23 grams fat.

Pomegranate Negroni

(Serves 6)

5 oz. gin

5 oz. Campari

3 1⁄2 oz. pomegranate juice

2 oz. sweet vermouth

Ice

3 1⁄2 oz. pomegranate seeds, to garnish

Directions:

1. Set a large jug or pitcher on a weighing scale and reset it to 0, then weigh in all the liquid ingredients. Conversely, use a 1 oz. shot glass to measure the gin, Campari, pomegranate juice and sweet vermouth into the jug or pitcher.

2. Add a few handfuls of ice and give the mixture a really good stir.

3. Fill 6 tumblers with lots of ice or add one giant ice cube to each. Divide the mixed cocktail among the glasses, garnish with the pomegranate seeds and serve immediately.

More delicious ideas:

For a sweeter, more citrusy sip, swap out the Campari for Aperol and/or replace half the pomegranate juice with orange juice. For a twist that delivers a pop of spice, replace the pomegranate juice with ginger beer.

PER SERVING: 150 calories, 0 grams protein, 10 grams carbs, 0 grams fiber, 2 grams sugar, 0 grams fat.