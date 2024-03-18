Dylan Dreyer has finally spoken out on the drama that went down with Kelly Rowland on Today last month.

Dylan, 42, made rare comments about the controversy surrounding Kelly, 43, who walked off the Today set on February 15. The Destiny’s Child singer was reportedly dissatisfied with the small dressing rooms backstage, leading her to leave the premises right before she was expected to guest cohost the show, per Page Six.

“I was thinking I was low class because I was thinking, ‘Why is everybody so upset?’ Because I like my little cozy room! I got pictures of my kids. It is my space. It is small but I live in a New York City apartment with three kids so I am used to it being small,” Dylan told the outlet of the dressing room debacle in an interview published on March 15.

The meteorologist has been a member of the NBC team since 2012 and has loved being a part of Today.

“There are so many perks at working at the Today show,” she said. “I mean it is a pinch me moment and a dream come true. I worked my butt off to get here and I am now lucky to be here for a long time now. My kids get to see me enjoy my job and I really am so blessed.”

Dylan, who shares sons Calvin, Oliver and Russell with husband Brian Fichera, was not the first cohost to address the dressing room situation.

“We need a remodel. We need Extreme Makeover: Today Show Dressing Room Edition,” Savannah Guthrie told Entertainment Tonight on February 21. “We are in a historic studio, 1A. It’s the same studio that has been used for decades. It’s incredible and it’s iconic, but it’s old… You get the good with the bad … If you want history, sometimes you’re gonna have a few little chips of paint coming off the wall.”

Rob Kim/Getty Images

Other reports cited a tense interview between Savannah, 52, and Kelly as the reason behind the star’s abrupt departure from the Today set. In a segment intended to promote Kelly’s film Mea Culpa, Savannah asked multiple questions about Beyoncé’s new country album. The journalist admitted that she was shocked when Kelly chose to leave the set following the interview.

​​“She was lovely. I had no idea, no inkling that anything was amiss,” Savannah told Page Six on February 21. “She was as sweet, and kind and professional as she ever was. I don’t know what happened behind the scenes.”