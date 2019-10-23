Duchess Meghan Markle Steps Out for the First Time Following Powerful Documentary

All smiles. Duchess Meghan Markle appeared to be in great spirits while stepping out for the first time after the release of an emotional ITV documentary, Harry & Meghan: An African Journey, which discusses how much scrutiny she’s endured in the spotlight. The royal looked absolutely radiant when she stopped by the One Young World Summit in London on October 22.

Meghan, 38, opted to wear a figure-hugging purple frock for the opening ceremony held at the Royal Albert Hall. “This is her third time in attendance as a counsellor for these extraordinary young leaders from around the world, and her first time attending as a member of The Royal Family and Vice President of The @Queens_Commonwealth_Trust,” according to a statement from the official Instagram account of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

At the event, she will “address the issue of gender equity worldwide and how we can all play our part to reach equality for all.”

The mother of one’s public appearance comes shortly after the couple spoke candidly about the “bullying” she’s been subjected to in the documentary which aired in the U.K. on Sunday, October 20.

“It’s hard. I don’t think anybody could understand that,” Meghan revealed.

“In all fairness, I had no idea, which probably sounds difficult to understand here, but when I first met my now-husband, my friends were really happy because I was so happy, but my British friend said to me, ‘I’m sure he’s great, but you shouldn’t do it because the British tabloids will destroy your life,'” she continued.

The former Suits actress further explained, “And I very naively — I’m an American, we don’t have that there. ‘What are you talking about, that doesn’t make any sense.’ I didn’t get it. So it’s been complicated.”

Prince Harry also expressed his utmost concerns in the documentary. “Everything that she went through and what happened to her is incredibly raw every single day and that is not being me being paranoid,” he said.

“That is just me not wanting a repeat of the past,” the royal added, while drawing comparisons to the treatment of his late mother, Princess Diana.

On the bright side, it looks like Meghan is remaining positive and helping others in the process!

