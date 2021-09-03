Juggling a career and motherhood isn’t an easy thing to do, and Kaley Cuoco has yet to experience life as a mom. Despite marrying Karl Cook in January 2018, the Big Bang Theory star wasn’t in a rush to have any kids.

Before Kaley and the businessman had the chance to experience parenthood together, they announced the end of their marriage after three years in September 2021. The ex-couple shared the news in a statement to Closer, saying they “realized” they’ve drifted in “opposite directions” but continue to have “a deep love and respect for one another.”

Broadimage/Shutterstock

“We have both shared so much of our journey publicly so while we would prefer to keep this aspect of our personal life private, we wanted to be forthcoming in our truth together. There is no anger or animosity, quite the contrary,” the statement continued. “We have made this decision together through an immense amount of respect and consideration for one another and request that you do the same in understanding that we will not be sharing any additional details or commenting further.”

Kaley and her former love may not have welcomed any babies, but that doesn’t mean the 8 Simple Rules star doesn’t want to be a mom. Speaking with Entertainment Tonight in October 2018, Kaley explained why they weren’t trying to conceive at the time.

“I’m definitely — I’m not quite there yet,” the Hollywood star divulged, noting, “But I know that I will be ’cause I love kids.” Pointing out her demanding schedule as an actress, Kaley said she was too concentrated on her professional work and her relationship.

“I’m a worker bee right now — my career is my focus, and my husband,” she shared. “But we love kids and we love animals, so we’re meant to have children.”

AFF-USA/Shutterstock

Regardless of whether or not she has a little one of her own one day, Kaley is the proud mom of “many 4-legged kids,” as her Instagram bio reads. On her page, the Emmy nominee has revealed she has a number of horses, dogs, a bunny named Simon Silly Rabbit and two pigs who go by Leeroy and Wilbur.

In April 2021, Kaley introduced one of the newest members of her animal family, sharing photos and videos of her horse named Zee-Yah. “My dad named him and he’s very proud of it,” she wrote in the caption, adding one of the “convos” she had with Karl. “Me, ‘Babe we have so many babies, what are we gonna do with them?’ Karl, ‘Well, the idea is to sell them.’ Me, ‘Laughs hysterically.'”

Hopefully, Kaley and Karl can work something out when it comes to their fur babies.