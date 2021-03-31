Over the last five decades, Christopher Walken has earned more than 130 acting credits in prolific films and TV shows like Annie Hall, The Deer Hunter, The Dogs of War, The Dead Zone and A View to a Kill. The Oscar winner’s hands have been pretty full with his career, so much so, he never made time to start a family.

Still, Christopher didn’t let his hectic Hollywood career get in the way of finding true love. After starring alongside Georgianne Walken (née Thon) in 1963’s West Side Story, Christopher and the casting director dated for a few years. Following their nuptials in 1969, the Pulp Fiction alum continued focusing on his profession as a showbiz heavyweight.

Christopher and Georgianne never welcomed any children, and the Sleepy Hollow star cited his busy work schedule as the reason. While speaking on the topic of family, Christopher said his decades-long journey in Hollywood would have “absolutely not” been possible had he and his wife had kids.

The War With Grandpa actor came to this realization when he saw fellow actors and actresses step back from their careers after having babies. “I’m sure many of the kids I knew as a child would have continued in show business, but they had kids of their own, had to do something dependable. I didn’t, so I could get by even in periods of unemployment,” he told The Guardian in March 2013.

Despite never experiencing fatherhood, Christopher said he has no qualms. While chatting with the publication, the Catch Me If You Can actor insisted he’s quite content living the simple life in Connecticut with his beloved spouse.

“Well, my life is really quite conservative. I’ve been married [for decades]. I don’t have hobbies or children. I don’t much care to travel. I’ve never had a big social life. I really just stay home, except when I go to work,” he shared. “So in that sense, I suppose I’m a regular guy.”

Though Christopher never yearned to become a dad or grandpa, he revealed he isn’t opposed to playing patriarch roles on TV “now that [he’s] older” and in the later years of his career. “I’d like that,” he told the outlet.

Considering the actor has been known to portray villains in his previous projects, it was alluring to see him play a father figure in the 2020 film Wild Mountain Thyme. No matter what role Christopher plays, however, his longtime love will always be captivated by his award-winning work.

“It’s very interesting being married to a man who is constantly playing a different person,” Georgianne once said, according to IMDb. “You’re always living with a different person. He never tells me what part he’s playing when he’s getting ready. It just descends on me one day.”

It sounds like Christopher and Georgianne didn’t need to have kids to feel fulfilled in life!