When Diane Keaton’s mother, Dorothy Hall, first saw 1977’s Annie Hall, she immediately recognized the inspiration for her daughter’s namesake relatives in Woody Allen’s film.

“The Hall family was depicted as funny, especially Duane, a thinly disguised substitute for Randy,” Dorothy wrote in her journal. “Duane [played by Christopher Walken] was a sensitive person with a unique personality Woody’s character couldn’t cope with.”

Shutterstock

That description could also apply to Randy, Diane’s younger brother, but his unconventional personality was far from a joke. In her new memoir, Brother & Sister, Diane, 74, examines her relationship with Randy, 71, who has long struggled with mental health issues and is now afflicted with dementia and living in a care facility.

“She wants the world to better understand and have compassion for those who are suffering from mental illness,” an insider exclusively tells Closer Weekly in the magazine’s latest issue, on newsstands now. “She wanted to explore that before it was too late for her and Randy.”