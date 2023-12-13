Dick Van Dyke feels so lucky to have met his wife, Arlene Silver, when he was 81! The Mary Poppins actor reflected on how his spouse treats him like royalty amid celebrations for his milestone 98th birthday.

“My wife brings me a cup of coffee in the morning. I get it in bed. I get treated like a king around here,” he told People in an interview published on his birthday, Wednesday, December 13.

The Golden Globe winner also recalled asking Arlene, 52, out for the first time after meeting at the SAG Awards in 2007.

“I just went up and said, ‘Hi, I’m Dick.’ I don’t know how I got the courage,” he told the outlet. “Anyway, we ended up married.”

The couple wed in 2012 and have been blissfully enjoying married life together, finding joy in their similar hobbies and interests.

“She sings like an angel,” Dick said of his wife. “She dances, and we do a whole act together. We do duets and things. She’s the best partner I ever ran into. What a pleasure it is.”

Dick’s life and career will be celebrated in the upcoming Dick Van Dyke 98 Years of Magic special on CBS on December 21. In a backstage clip shared in photographer Laura Johansen’s Instagram Story, the illustrious performer was heard praising Arlene, saying, “You look like a movie star.” Another person could be heard asking, “Doesn’t she?” to which Dick replied, “I saw her first!”

As if their relationship couldn’t be any sweeter, the pair were photographed on a date at Disneyland on October 2. In videos captured by fans, Dick waved to the crowd as he stood on a balcony in Disney’s New Orleans Square.

Eight years prior, Dick stood in the same spot as Disney guests sang him “Happy Birthday” in honor of turning 90. He’s been shown nothing but love and support from his fans, famous friends and family throughout his 75-year show business career.

“He is the most perfect human being,” Arlene told Closer in March 2022 of her husband’s infectious personality. “I’ve never met anyone so happy, so genuine, so amazing. He’s just like a happy pill.”

Dick echoed the same sentiment about their marriage and his bond with his loving partner.

“We share an attitude,” he reflected. “She can go with the flow. She loves to sing and dance, which we do almost every day. She’s just delightful.”