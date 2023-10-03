Disneyland goers were elated to see Dick Van Dyke make a surprise appearance at the California theme park on Monday, October 2. The Bye Bye Birdie actor enjoyed a date in the most magical place on Earth with his wife, Arlene Silver.

Fans captured videos of Dick, 97, waving to spectators while standing on a balcony in Disney’s New Orleans Square. Arlene, 52, stood by his side, greeting her husband’s supporters down below. Throughout the day, the legendary entertainer was spotted being pushed around in a wheelchair by a Disney cast member.

Dick previously stood on the same balcony eight years ago when Disney guests sang him “Happy Birthday” in honor of turning 90. The Disney icon is gearing up to turn 98 on December 13, an incredible milestone in his prolific life and career.

Two of Dick’s most notable roles came in Disney’s Mary Poppins in 1964, in which he portrayed characters Mr. Dawes Sr. and Bert.

“I had to go to Walt [Disney] and beg him to let me do it. So, he made me do a screen test,” Dick told Closer in March 2023 of playing two characters in the classic film. “I got the part — and I didn’t even charge him extra! It was such fun.”

He has only ever had great things to say about working with Julie Andrews on the beloved musical.

“I just lucked out with the leading ladies,” Dick said. “As I told Julie, ‘If I’m not enjoying myself, I stink. If I’m having fun, I’m pretty good.’ We just enjoyed ourselves.”

David Edwards / MEGA

In 2018, he appeared in Mary Poppins Returns, performing an age-defying dance number.

“The minute I heard I was going to do a little number, that sold me,” Dick reflected on the cameo in a December 2018 interview with People. “And I thought I could contribute by just being a little bit of a reminder of the original. And I think it turned out well. I got to jump up on a desk and do a dance number. It surprised everybody, but nobody was as surprised as I was. We did several takes of it, and I was just amazed. And I enjoyed it, of course.”

The Broadway star’s spirit has remained as youthful as ever. Dick shared the secret behind staying so vigorous after more than 70 years in show business.

“Genes, I guess, for one thing. Having a beautiful young wife half my age to take care of me — that works!” he told Yahoo! Entertainment in February 2023. “My positive attitude, I get that from my wife. And one other thing is, I wrote a book called Keep Moving: I still go to the gym three days a week and work out. And I advise everybody to do that because that’s what ages people — it’s just a stiffening up and not exercising their muscles and their lungs. Exercise is the answer.”