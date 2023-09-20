Oscar-winning actor Denzel Washington is revealing five things fans might not know about him, including how he almost became a doctor and that his wife turned down multiple marriage proposals.

Acting Wasn’t My First Career Choice

“I went to college to be a doctor,” says Denzel, 68. “I just took a class in acting because they said you can get an easy and good grade in it, and I just liked getting good grades easily!” Ironically, his breakthrough role was Dr. Philip Chandler on the Emmy-winning TV series St. Elsewhere.

A Prophet Predicted My Future

“I was sitting in my mother’s beauty shop, looking in the mirror,” recalls Denzel, who was 22 at the time. “And I see this woman looking at me.” Her name was Ruth Green, and she was believed to be a prophet by the local church community. She wrote “prophesy, 1975” and “28” on a piece of paper, handed it to Denzel and said, “You’re going to travel the world, and you’re going to speak to millions of people.” He landed St. Elsewhere at — you guessed it — age 28!

Directing Is My Passion

“When you’re an actor, you come out of your trailer, do your thing, and then go back in. Directing is about collaboration — the production, the costuming, the script, the actors,” says Denzel, who has helmed four films, including 2016’s Oscar nominated Fences. “I love it.”

I Asked My Wife to Marry Me Three Times

They’ve been happily wed for 40 years, but Denzel’s wife, Pauletta, initially “turned me down, she said no,” he recalls. “And since it was three times, that means she turned me down twice!”

Fatherhood Changed Me

“When that first one is born, you instantly understand the difference between making a living and a life,” says Denzel, who is father to four adult children. “Acting used to be a life. It became a way to make a living. Those little ones, that’s life.”