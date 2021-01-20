Denzel Washington considers his marriage with his wife, Pauletta Washington, to be his biggest success. Even though the Hollywood icon has forged a legendary career in showbiz, nothing makes Denzel prouder than the bond he shares with the Wilma actress.

“There is no secret to the perfect marriage. Everybody has their ups and downs; we’ve had ours. It’s hard work, you know,” he told the Guardian in 2010. “But we made a commitment. A spiritual foundation helps everything — marriage, work, peace of mind.”

Denzel and Pauletta’s romance first began decades ago when they met on the set of Wilma in 1977. They established a friendship the following year when they reconnected at a party, and eventually, the duo began dating. After more than five years together, Denzel and Pauletta married in 1983.

It wasn’t long before the lovebirds started their family. In 1984, they welcomed their eldest son, John David Washington, followed by their eldest daughter, Katia Washington, in 1987. Four years later, the couple welcomed their twins, Malcolm Washington and Olivia Washington.

Even though the Equalizer actor doesn’t believe there’s a secret to maintaining a strong marriage, he dished it doesn’t hurt that he does “what” he’s told. “I keep my mouth shut!” he joked with People in 2018. Denzel then praised his longtime love for holding down the fort when it came to life at home with their children. When asked his favorite things about Pauletta, Denzel said, “There are too many things!”

Still, the Training Day star dished the qualities that popped “into” his head. “Security, food, a beautiful home … the difference between a house and a home, it’s a big difference,” he continued. “You can buy a house, but that doesn’t make it a home — and not to say a man can’t make a home a home, but my wife has made our house a home, and raised these beautiful kids, and protected them and sacrificed for them … she did the heavy lifting.”

It sounds like Denzel is truly grateful for Pauletta!

Keep scrolling to learn more about the actress and mom of four.