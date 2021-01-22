Denzel Washington’s 4 Kids Know How to Work the Red Carpet! See the Actor’s Rare Family Photos

Marion Curtis/Starpix for Focus Features/Shutterstock

Nothing can compare to the smile on Denzel Washington‘s face when he’s around his four kids. Whether they’re rocking the red carpet at a Hollywood event or enjoying a family vacation, the Equalizer actor always looks happier than ever in photos with his children.

Denzel is the doting dad of John David Washington, Katia Washington, Malcolm Washington and Olivia Washington. The Oscar winner shares his beloved brood with his longtime wife, Pauletta Washington, whom he’s been married to since 1983.

Denzel and Pauletta, who is also an actress, started their family shortly after tying the knot. The longtime lovebirds welcomed their eldest, John David, in 1984, followed by their daughter Katia in 1987. They completed their family when their twins, Malcolm and Olivia, arrived in 1991.

From the moment Denzel became a dad, he put a huge emphasis on raising his kids to be “humble and kind.” Even though his Hollywood career afforded them to live a more lavish life than most, the Training Day actor was determined to teach his youngsters the true meaning of being grateful.

“My children are good people. They are not perfect, but they are generous,” he shared with the Guardian in 2010, nothing he gives all the credit to Pauletta. “My wife did that. It’s hard work, you know. But we made a commitment. A spiritual foundation helps everything.”

When it comes to raising his kids, the Flight actor revealed his style was inspired by his parents, as well as Pauletta’s mom and dad. “We try to instill the positive influences we got from our parents: in our case, church, school, humility, volunteering, the importance of helping others,” he explained to the outlet.

Because Denzel and Pauletta made it their mission to pass down these qualities to their children, he’s proud to watch all they’ve accomplished and will continue to accomplish. “It’s great helping them navigate this minefield,” he once told Reader’s Digest. “The job’s not done, but to see [them], responsible, paying bills and finding out what life’s all about — that’s unbelievable. That’s crazy.”

Denzel and Pauletta created one incredible family!

Scroll through the gallery below to see the actor’s rare photos with his four kids.