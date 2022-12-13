Demi Moore’s Skincare Routine Is All About Keeping it Simple! See Her Photos Without Makeup

Ghost actress Demi Moore always looks radiant in each bare-faced selfie she posts! The film icon loves sharing beautiful glimpses of her life at home where she opts to go makeup-free. Her photos without makeup have left fans wondering about her secret to glowing skin.

“My skincare routine is generally less is more,” the Golden Globe nominee shared during a September 2019 video interview with Harper’s Bazaar. She went on to reveal some of her favorite skincare products, including a Makeup Eraser cleansing cloth to remove her makeup.

After applying a luminous skin elixir and several vitamin-rich oils, Demi enjoys using a Georgia Louise Lift + Sculpt Butterfly Stone to help distribute the products evenly on her face.

“You work through all the tension in your face,” she explained about the technique that has become one of her favorites in her daily skin routine. “It activates the blood flow in your skin. When you’re over 50 and you feel like your skin is hitting the floor, this is an incredible uplift.”

As for the rest of her typical beauty regimen, the Charlie’s Angels actress usually prefers to go for a more natural look. She reiterated that “keeping it simple” is the way to go when it comes to her approach to skincare and applying makeup.

“I don’t have any super big secret. But I definitely think beauty starts on the inside,” Demi explained at a March 2019 event hosted by Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop brand. “You can do anything you want to the outside, but if the inside isn’t looking or feeling good, then I don’t know if anything you do on the outside is going to be good enough.”

In addition to her flawless skin, the General Hospital alum has also become known for her gorgeous black hair. She loves keeping it long, a look she has rocked for more than a decade.

“I’ve done everything to my hair. I’ve shaved it. I’ve dyed it. I’ve had a bob. When I’m not working, I try to do as little to it as possible,” she told People in July 2022. “It’s stressful even having someone touch it. If I don’t have anywhere to go, I don’t put heat on it — I just try to let it do its own thing. And I don’t wash it too often.”

The Inside Out author has shared so many photos embracing her long locks and bare face on social media in recent years!

