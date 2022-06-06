Love is in the air! Demi Moore is smitten with her boyfriend, Daniel Humm. The pair began dating in March 2022 and have been going strong ever since. Keep scrolling to learn more about the Ghost actress’ relationship.

Who Is Demi Moore’s Boyfriend, Daniel Humm?

Daniel is a Michelin-starred chef and restauranteur who has taken his culinary talents all over the world. The Eleven Madison Park owner grew up in Switzerland and moved to the U.S. in 2003. It was then that he began establishing his culinary empire.

“I came to the U.S. 13 years ago not speaking any English, with two suitcases and a handful of dollars in my pocket. Meanwhile, I have achieved everything I could ever have wished for as a chef,” Daniel told New Food City in February 2017. “However, it was and remains an enormous amount of work. So, you should be careful what you wish for. I have learned that it does not get any easier the more you achieve. Actually, it is more the opposite.”

KCS Presse / MEGA

Daniel previously dated Steve Jobs’ widow, Laurene Powell Jobs, in 2019. That same year, the critically acclaimed chef returned to Europe to open his London restaurant, Davies and Brook, at the Claridge’s hotel.

Does Daniel Have Any Children?

The cookbook author was married once to Geneen Wright. The former couple welcomed three daughters together during their marriage. After finding success in the culinary space, Daniel passed on some advice to his kids that he hopes will help them reach for their dreams.

“I believe in talking things into existence,” he told the Financial Times in March 2020. “We need to have goals and we need to talk about them if we want them to happen. I tell my kids that.”

Demi was also married three times before. The Empire alum married her first husband, Freddy Moore, in 1980. Their marriage lasted until 1985. She married Bruce Willis in 1987. The pair welcomed three daughters together: Rumer, Scout and Tallulah. Their marriage ended in 2000.

The New Mexico native tied the knot with her third husband, Ashton Kutcher, in 2005. Their divorce was finalized in 2013. Though her first three marriages did not work out, Demi has not given up on love. The General Hospital star has stepped out with Daniel for a few rare appearances since they began their romance. The pair shared several moments of PDA at the French Open in June 2022 and their chemistry has been obvious to those close to them.

“Demi met Daniel through mutual friends, and they clicked right away,” an insider shared with Us Weekly in April 2022. “He’s very charming, loves the finer things in life and is extremely cultured, plus they share the same devilish sense of humor and sense of adventure.”