She may have been dropping hits in the ’80s, but Debbie Gibson is clearly still a hit, as she was spotted looking fantastic in Hollywood recently.

Earlier this week, the 48-year-old turned heads, as she stepped outside for the night. The singer was seen in quite the black dress, matched with teal heels. She put her hair up in a bun as well, and was clearly ready for the camera, as she posed a couple of times. Debbie was a big-time star very early on, kicking off her career at a young age — she released her first album, Out of the Blue, at the age of 17, just a couple of weeks before turning 18. That turned out to be a massive success, as it spawned several hits and was eventually certified triple Platinum.

That was not it for Debbie, as she would released a second album, Electric Youth, in 1989 — that one also hit Platinum territory. Today, the songwriter is keeping busy as a judge on the new Nickelodeon Series America’s Best Musical Family. So great!

Scroll on down to see more photos of Debbie living it up in Hollywood!