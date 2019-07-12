Just like many people out there, Melissa McCarthy is a huge fan of pop star Billie Eilish — and she proved that again recently by attending a concert of hers at the Greek Theater.

On Thursday, July 11, the 48-year-old was spotted smiling and waving in Los Angeles as she made her way to the venue to see the 17-year-old perform. The actress was seen in her ready to jam outfit that included black leather pants, a green jacket, boots and some shades.

The A-lister has made it very clear that she’s all about the singer, even admitting that she would love to be best friends with the teen. “I think every super cool 17-year-old musician needs a 48-year-old midwestern mother of two as kinda like her hype man,” Melissa once told the audience while she guest hosted The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “I wanted to prove that I do have what it takes to perform with her, so I put something together!”

“Ellen always has the absolute best guests on her show, and recently she had one of my absolute favorites, Billie Eilish. I love her,” the talented star continued. “I’m obsessed with her. In fact, if you don’t like her, get up and get out!”

The Bridesmaid star even confessed to wanting to sing with the hitmaker. “My dream is actually to go on tour with her and maybe lay down a track … I think that’s what the kids are saying now,” she said. “I think we would make a great duo. I mean, we could tour together, I would assume we would end up being best friends. Maybe get matching tattoos, I don’t know.”

Melissa eventually got her chance — sort of — as she spoofed Billie’s “Bad Guy” music video, and imitated scenes from it.

Well, we don’t know if Melissa will ever hop on a track with Billie, but for now, it seems like she’s doing pretty well in her own right!