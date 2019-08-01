He’s had an incredible career, and a wonderful life, so of course Danny DeVito has bits of wisdom to share with all his fans — especially the greatest things he has learned, as he turns 75 later this year.

The actor attended the TCA Summer Press Tour to promote his show, FXX’s It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia, on Wednesday, July 31, and discussed the top life lesson he has learned. “I think the best thing to do is to keep your mind on the positive,” the Matilda star exclusively told Closer Weekly. “You have to be aware and educated. If something tickles your fancy and you say something, well I want to find out about what’s going on in the world today with the politics or with health or with science or with all these things.”

Danny also revealed something important that he’s learned while being in the industry — he’s been in Hollywood since 1970. “You know, it’s always been said to me that it’s a collective, it’s a collaborative art. And that’s something that you hear and you, if you’re lucky, you get to experience,” the A-lister explained. “So I think in … From soup to nuts, from the beginning to the end, when you watch people in different departments working together, whether you’re in the costume department or in the makeup department, sets or the camera department or the sound department, actors or the directors, the writers, the whole … It’s this potpourri of people really want the best for their whatever they’re doing and how all that puts together and what kind of a really good cathedral you make with all the different bricks that you put in.”

“So that’s one of the things that I’ve learned is pretty much the most important thing about it,” he added.

The Batman Returns costar will also soon be celebrating another birthday — and he’s made sure to take advantage of every year of his life. “Every time I have a birthday, I just have a really good time. I don’t know what’s the best part about it,” he explained. “It’s just the whole thing is really … It’s a lot of fun and it’s very exciting. I’m looking forward to what’s coming up next year.”

We’re just hoping that Danny will invite Michael Douglas to his birthday celebration, especially since they’re the best of pals. “We both love our families and friends so much,” Danny once shared. “And if you’re fortunate enough to work with people over and over again, it really adds to the joy.”

