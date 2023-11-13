Danica McKellar chose the perfect outfit to pay homage to the early 2000s. The GAC Family star rocked a pink mini dress at the Alzheimer’s Association Dance Party on November 12.

During the event celebrating throwback music to benefit the Alzheimer’s Association, Danica, 48, had a blast with her husband, Scott Sveslosky. Though they both looked great in their outfits, the Hallmark alum admitted that it was hard to choose what to wear for the night out.

“This was me, deciding my outfit for a 2000s-themed party, trying on clothes from my closet that I’ve ACTUALLY HAD for 20+ years!! Just ask my husband: I save everything,” Danica wrote on Instagram. “Spoiler alert, I actually decided to wear something completely different … (who wants to hold in their stomach all night?)”

