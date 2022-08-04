Everlasting love was worth the wait for Danica McKellar! The Wonder Years actress was married to her ex-husband, Mike Verta, from 2009 to 2013. One year after their divorce was finalized, she married her second husband, Scott Sveslosky. Keep scrolling to learn more about her two marriages.

Who Is Danica McKellar’s Ex-Husband, Mike Verta?

Mike is a composer who has worked on music for films, television series and video games. Some of his biggest projects include the Inspector Mom movies and five episodes of the miniseries Blader in 2019. In addition to his work as a composer, Mike also garnered IMDb credits for visual effects, directing and acting.

During their marriage, Danica and Mike welcomed one child together, son Draco, in 2010. Despite their split, the former couple remained dedicated to making sure that Draco was their biggest priority.

“I believe that was the hardest thing I’ve ever been through,” Danica recalled the divorce process during an April 2019 interview with Closer. “And I have advice for anyone going through a divorce if there are kids involved: Just be generous, and don’t bring them into it. If you hold on tight, the other person is going to hold back, and when kids are caught in the middle … What kids want is love and for everyone to get along. Luckily his dad is a fantastic father. We get along great, much better than we did before, and we’re generous with each other.”

Who Is Danica McKellar’s Second Husband, Scott Sveslosky?

​​The Dancing With the Stars alum married the attorney in 2014 in Hawaii. Their love story began when the pair were set up on a date where sparks flew.

“I knew I loved him almost instantly, and we were saying ‘I love you’ on the fourth date,” she told Us Weekly in November 2014. “Sometimes when you know, you know.”

Scott has one son, Hunter, from a previous relationship. Danica previously gushed to Closer about their blended family.

“He’s a great partner — sweet, supportive, loving. We each brought a child into our marriage — Hunter’s 14, and my son, Draco, is 8,” she said. “We’re raising them alongside each other. Watching their friendship develop, they just play and have so much fun. What a blessing!”

