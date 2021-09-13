Cyndi Lauper’s Son Dex Is Following in Her Footsteps! Meet the Iconic Singer’s Only Child

When it comes to being a mom, Cyndi Lauper is willing to do anything for her beloved son time after time. The legendary music artist raised her only child, Declyn Wallace Thornton Lauper, and now, he’s following in his famous mother’s iconic footsteps.

Cyndi shares her young adult with her decades-long husband, David Thornton. The “Girls Just Want to Have Fun” songstress and the Home Alone 3 actor wed in 1991 and experienced parenthood six years later when Cyndi gave birth to Declyn — who more commonly goes by Dex — in 1997.

In her early days of motherhood, the Grammy-winning hitmaker juggled her responsibilities as a parent while balancing her countless professional projects. Though Cyndi’s career never suffered as she switched the focus to her family, the star revealed she and David once talked about her slowing down her work as a singer.

“We talked about, ‘When you’re done, you’re done. You don’t have to do anymore. You do what you want to do and that’s it,’” Cyndi shared with ABC News. “[We’re] a couple that’s trying to raise a kid and trying to still be together.”

Though Cyndi never stepped back from the entertainment industry, she said she would have in order to prove how “real” of a parent she is. “I don’t want to be a fake parent,” she dished. “I don’t want to be a fake singer. I don’t want to be a fake writer. I don’t want to be fake anything. I want to be the real thing!”

As Dex was growing up, Cyndi exposed him to life in the public eye as she brought him along to fun Hollywood events and A-list outings. In 2010, the mother-son duo were all smiles for the Celebrity Apprentice season 3 finale afterparty. Dex also tagged along for his mother’s 8th Annual Home for the Holidays benefit concert in 2013, and most recently, they turned heads at the Video Music Awards in September 2021.

As the son of one of music’s most legendary singers, it’s no surprise Cyndi’s kid is following in her footsteps and paving a career as a musician. In addition to teaching her kiddo all she knows about being a music superstar, the “Time After Time” artist credited her husband, David, for being a supportive partner.

“All I can say is that he is my best friend, he’s wildly creative and I just wanted to share my whole life with him,” Cyndi exclusively told Closer in December 2018, saying she’s so grateful for their marriage. “That’s what’s happened.”

To learn more about Cyndi’s son, keep scrolling!