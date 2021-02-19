Cybill Shepherd’s Kids Are Stars on the Red Carpet! See the Actress’ Best Family Photos

Cybill Shepherd has walked tons of red carpets throughout her career, but nothing makes the actress happier than posing beside her kids. Cybill has been joined by her children, Clementine, Ariel and Cyrus, at many Hollywood events, and they’ve snapped some pretty cute photos over the years.

The Moonlighting star became a mom in June 1979 when she welcomed her eldest child, Clementine, alongside her first husband, David M. Ford. The former couple was married in 1978, but they called it quits after four years of marriage in 1982.

Following their divorce, Cybill found love with Bruce Oppenheim. The Cybill alum and the chiropractor exchanged vows in 1987, and that same year, they welcomed their twins, Ariel and Cyrus. However, Cybill and Bruce’s marriage ended in 1990.

From a very young age, Cybill’s children started joining their mom at A-list events, so by the time they were old enough to pursue their own careers, they were complete naturals on the red carpet. The actress’ son, Cyrus, held off from becoming an actor as he studied pre-law at the University of Pennsylvania, but her daughters followed in her showbiz footsteps.

Cybill’s eldest, Clementine, made her acting debut on her mom’s eponymous TV show in 1988, according to IMDb. Clementine portrayed the role of Leah Addison in two episodes on the series, which was loosely based on Cybill’s life as a struggling middle-aged single mother. Since then, Clementine has appeared on The Young and the Restless, The L Word, House and more.

As for Ariel, Cybill’s younger daughter is a talented TV writer. Though she only has one acting credit in the 2015 film F—k You from L.A., Ariel is known for writing three episodes of Vampirina, nine episodes of Solar Opposites and one episode of Clifford the Big Red Dog, among many others.

Having a famous mom obviously has its perks, especially when you get the opportunity to work with your parent. Clementine was obviously thrilled to work alongside her mother on The L Word, but she did admit she sometimes watches the show with her eyes closed. “There are certain things you don’t want to see,” she once joked with Entertainment Tonight while referring to her mother’s sex scenes. “I’ll look anywhere around but at the TV.”

